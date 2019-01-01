ñol

Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE:VTN), Key Statistics

Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE: VTN) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
563
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
563
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
374.88
Price / Book (mrq)
0.82
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
0.18%
Price change 1 M
1.06
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.15
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
13.67
Tangible Book value per share
13.67
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
150.3M
Total Assets
416.6M
Total Liabilities
150.3M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -