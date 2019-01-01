ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Vertu Motors
(OTCPK:VTMTF)
0.845
00
At close: Mar 4
0.5053
-0.3397[-40.20%]
After Hours: 8:18AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.72 - 0.96
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 355.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 3.4K
Mkt Cap300.2M
P/E4.21
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield0.02/2.58%
Payout Ratio4.07
EPS-
Total Float-

Vertu Motors (OTC:VTMTF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Vertu Motors reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Vertu Motors using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Vertu Motors Questions & Answers

Q
When is Vertu Motors (OTCPK:VTMTF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Vertu Motors

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vertu Motors (OTCPK:VTMTF)?
A

There are no earnings for Vertu Motors

Q
What were Vertu Motors’s (OTCPK:VTMTF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Vertu Motors

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.