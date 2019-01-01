Valentine Mark Corp (VTMC) is a parent company with an interest in Patented Products and their development, Real Estate Investments and developments, and Multiple Products developments. It has acquired several Patents and Trademarks and is committed to develop and introduce revolutionary and patented products to the consumers. The company is also focused on the transformation of undervalued and growth companies in various industries including intellectual property, precious metals, and real estate. VTMC has affiliates and potential partners in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.