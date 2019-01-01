QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Vitamin Blue Inc designs and sells, surfs clothing and accessories. The company design, manufacture and distribute water boardsports wear (boardshorts and t-shirts) and water boardsports accessories (board bags, saddle bags, and rack pads). The company specializes in the custom stand up paddle (SUP) bags, surfboard bags, prone board bags and roof rack pads. It makes accessories for the surf, SUP and paddle boarding industry.

Vitamin Blue Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vitamin Blue (VTMB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vitamin Blue (OTCEM: VTMB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Vitamin Blue's (VTMB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vitamin Blue.

Q

What is the target price for Vitamin Blue (VTMB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vitamin Blue

Q

Current Stock Price for Vitamin Blue (VTMB)?

A

The stock price for Vitamin Blue (OTCEM: VTMB) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:04:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vitamin Blue (VTMB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vitamin Blue.

Q

When is Vitamin Blue (OTCEM:VTMB) reporting earnings?

A

Vitamin Blue does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vitamin Blue (VTMB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vitamin Blue.

Q

What sector and industry does Vitamin Blue (VTMB) operate in?

A

Vitamin Blue is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.