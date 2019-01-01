QQQ
OldCo International Inc, formerly VirtualArmour International Inc is an information technology company provides advanced network and cybersecurity products and solutions to enterprise and service provider markets in the United States. It offers managed services, such as 24 x 7 x 365 alerting, management, monitoring, maintenance, and prevention; professional services, including design, architecture, consulting, assessments, implementation, migration, and training; and hardware and software services.

OldCo Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OldCo Intl (VTLR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OldCo Intl (OTC: VTLR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OldCo Intl's (VTLR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OldCo Intl.

Q

What is the target price for OldCo Intl (VTLR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OldCo Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for OldCo Intl (VTLR)?

A

The stock price for OldCo Intl (OTC: VTLR) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Jan 03 2022 17:29:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does OldCo Intl (VTLR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OldCo Intl.

Q

When is OldCo Intl (OTC:VTLR) reporting earnings?

A

OldCo Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OldCo Intl (VTLR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OldCo Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does OldCo Intl (VTLR) operate in?

A

OldCo Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.