VTech Holdings Ltd is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer electronic products. It also provides contract manufacturing services. VTech's diverse collection of products include Telephone Products, Business Phones, Electronic Learning Toys, Baby Monitors and Hospitality Products. It offers turnkey services to customers in a number of product categories. The company operates through four geographical segments, North America including the United States and Canada, Europe, Asia Pacific and Others, which covers sales of electronic products to the rest of the world. VTech generates a majority of its revenue from North America and Europe.