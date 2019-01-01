QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Communications Equipment
VTech Holdings Ltd is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer electronic products. It also provides contract manufacturing services. VTech's diverse collection of products include Telephone Products, Business Phones, Electronic Learning Toys, Baby Monitors and Hospitality Products. It offers turnkey services to customers in a number of product categories. The company operates through four geographical segments, North America including the United States and Canada, Europe, Asia Pacific and Others, which covers sales of electronic products to the rest of the world. VTech generates a majority of its revenue from North America and Europe.

VTech Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VTech Holdings (VTKLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VTech Holdings (OTCPK: VTKLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VTech Holdings's (VTKLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VTech Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for VTech Holdings (VTKLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VTech Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for VTech Holdings (VTKLF)?

A

The stock price for VTech Holdings (OTCPK: VTKLF) is $8.4699 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does VTech Holdings (VTKLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VTech Holdings.

Q

When is VTech Holdings (OTCPK:VTKLF) reporting earnings?

A

VTech Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VTech Holdings (VTKLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VTech Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does VTech Holdings (VTKLF) operate in?

A

VTech Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.