QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
VectoIQ Acquisition Corp operates as a blank check company. The firm intends to focus its search on the industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

VectoIQ Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VectoIQ Acquisition (VTIQW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ: VTIQW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VectoIQ Acquisition's (VTIQW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VectoIQ Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for VectoIQ Acquisition (VTIQW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VectoIQ Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for VectoIQ Acquisition (VTIQW)?

A

The stock price for VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ: VTIQW) is $0.42 last updated Today at 2:43:53 PM.

Q

Does VectoIQ Acquisition (VTIQW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VectoIQ Acquisition.

Q

When is VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQW) reporting earnings?

A

VectoIQ Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VectoIQ Acquisition (VTIQW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VectoIQ Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does VectoIQ Acquisition (VTIQW) operate in?

A

VectoIQ Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.