Vita 34 AG is an umbilical cord blood bank. It supplies cryo-preservation and provides for the logistics to collect the blood, the preparation and the storage of stem cells from umbilical cord blood and tissue. The organization operates in the business segment of Stem Cell Banking, which is active in the field of collecting, processing and storing stem cells from umbilical cord blood and tissue, as well as the development of cell therapy processes. It operates in Germany, Spain, and other international countries, of which maximum revenue is derived from the business operations in Germany.