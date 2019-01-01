QQQ
Vita 34 AG is an umbilical cord blood bank. It supplies cryo-preservation and provides for the logistics to collect the blood, the preparation and the storage of stem cells from umbilical cord blood and tissue. The organization operates in the business segment of Stem Cell Banking, which is active in the field of collecting, processing and storing stem cells from umbilical cord blood and tissue, as well as the development of cell therapy processes. It operates in Germany, Spain, and other international countries, of which maximum revenue is derived from the business operations in Germany.

Vita 34 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vita 34 (VTIAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vita 34 (OTC: VTIAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vita 34's (VTIAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vita 34.

Q

What is the target price for Vita 34 (VTIAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vita 34

Q

Current Stock Price for Vita 34 (VTIAF)?

A

The stock price for Vita 34 (OTC: VTIAF) is $19.4498 last updated Fri Jul 23 2021 13:41:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vita 34 (VTIAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vita 34.

Q

When is Vita 34 (OTC:VTIAF) reporting earnings?

A

Vita 34 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vita 34 (VTIAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vita 34.

Q

What sector and industry does Vita 34 (VTIAF) operate in?

A

Vita 34 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.