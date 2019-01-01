QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
VeriTeQ Corp develops and markets RFID technologies to identify implantable medical devices to use in radiation therapy treatment. The company is building a data analytics and informatics platform that will collect non-patient specific treatment regimen data and improve evidence-based healthcare.

VeriTeQ Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VeriTeQ (VTEQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VeriTeQ (OTCEM: VTEQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VeriTeQ's (VTEQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VeriTeQ.

Q

What is the target price for VeriTeQ (VTEQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VeriTeQ

Q

Current Stock Price for VeriTeQ (VTEQ)?

A

The stock price for VeriTeQ (OTCEM: VTEQ) is $0.05 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 16:37:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does VeriTeQ (VTEQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VeriTeQ.

Q

When is VeriTeQ (OTCEM:VTEQ) reporting earnings?

A

VeriTeQ does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VeriTeQ (VTEQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VeriTeQ.

Q

What sector and industry does VeriTeQ (VTEQ) operate in?

A

VeriTeQ is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.