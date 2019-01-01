|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Vitec Group (OTCPK: VTEPF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Vitec Group.
There is no analysis for Vitec Group
The stock price for Vitec Group (OTCPK: VTEPF) is $18.65 last updated Thu Dec 16 2021 18:30:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 19, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 20, 2018.
Vitec Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Vitec Group.
Vitec Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.