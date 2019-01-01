Vitec Group (The) PLC provides products and solutions for the image capture and sharing market. The business is organized into three segments; Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions and Creative Solutions. It engages in designing, manufactures and distributing camera supports, wireless systems, robotic camera systems, prompters, light emitting diode (LED) lights, mobile power, monitors and bags. Its products are mainly used by broadcasters, independent content creators, photographers and related enterprises. It generates maximum revenue from the Imaging Solutions segment.