Vitec Group (The) PLC provides products and solutions for the image capture and sharing market. The business is organized into three segments; Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions and Creative Solutions. It engages in designing, manufactures and distributing camera supports, wireless systems, robotic camera systems, prompters, light emitting diode (LED) lights, mobile power, monitors and bags. Its products are mainly used by broadcasters, independent content creators, photographers and related enterprises. It generates maximum revenue from the Imaging Solutions segment.

Vitec Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vitec Group (VTEPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vitec Group (OTCPK: VTEPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vitec Group's (VTEPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vitec Group.

Q

What is the target price for Vitec Group (VTEPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vitec Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Vitec Group (VTEPF)?

A

The stock price for Vitec Group (OTCPK: VTEPF) is $18.65 last updated Thu Dec 16 2021 18:30:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vitec Group (VTEPF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 19, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 20, 2018.

Q

When is Vitec Group (OTCPK:VTEPF) reporting earnings?

A

Vitec Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vitec Group (VTEPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vitec Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Vitec Group (VTEPF) operate in?

A

Vitec Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.