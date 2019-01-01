ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Vantage Drilling
(OTCPK:VTDRF)
10.50
00
At close: May 11
13.75
3.25[30.95%]
After Hours: 5:20PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.25 - 14.38
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding6.2M / 13.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 147.5K
Mkt Cap137.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price10.87
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.79
Total Float-

Vantage Drilling (OTC:VTDRF), Key Statistics

Vantage Drilling (OTC: VTDRF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
425M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.7
Price / Book (mrq)
0.55
Price / EBITDA
40.37
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
124.59
Earnings Yield
-64.76%
Price change 1 M
0.73
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
19
Tangible Book value per share
19
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
468.3M
Total Assets
719.9M
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
-15.87%
Net Margin
-47.11%
EBIT Margin
-27.41%
EBITDA Margin
0.34%
Operating Margin
-26.88%