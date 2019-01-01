ñol

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. - Right
(NASDAQ:VTAQR)
0.15
-0.0304[-16.85%]
At close: May 27
0.1994
0.0494[32.93%]
After Hours: 5:45PM EDT

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. - Right (NASDAQ:VTAQR), Dividends

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. - Right issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. - Right generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. - Right Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. - Right (VTAQR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. - Right.

Q
What date did I need to own Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. - Right (VTAQR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. - Right.

Q
How much per share is the next Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. - Right (VTAQR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. - Right.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. - Right (NASDAQ:VTAQR)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. - Right.

