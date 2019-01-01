ñol

Viscount Systems
(OTCEM:VSYS)
0.0001
00
At close: Nov 19
0.0019
0.0018[1800.00%]
After Hours: 8:35AM EDT

Viscount Systems (OTC:VSYS), Dividends

Viscount Systems issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Viscount Systems generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Apr 18, 2011
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Viscount Systems Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Viscount Systems (VSYS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Viscount Systems. The last dividend paid out to investors was $3.00 on April 18, 2011.

Q
What date did I need to own Viscount Systems (VSYS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Viscount Systems (VSYS). The last dividend payout was on April 18, 2011 and was $3.00

Q
How much per share is the next Viscount Systems (VSYS) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Viscount Systems (VSYS). The last dividend paid out to investors was $3.00 on April 18, 2011

Q
What is the dividend yield for Viscount Systems (OTCEM:VSYS)?
A

Viscount Systems has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Viscount Systems (VSYS) was $3.00 and was paid out next on April 18, 2011.

