Viscount Systems (OTC:VSYS), Dividends

Viscount Systems issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Viscount Systems generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Viscount Systems. The last dividend paid out to investors was $3.00 on April 18, 2011.
There are no upcoming dividends for Viscount Systems (VSYS). The last dividend payout was on April 18, 2011 and was $3.00
There are no upcoming dividends for Viscount Systems (VSYS). The last dividend paid out to investors was $3.00 on April 18, 2011
Viscount Systems has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Viscount Systems (VSYS) was $3.00 and was paid out next on April 18, 2011.
Browse dividends on all stocks.