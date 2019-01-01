ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Valid Solucoes eServicos
(OTCPK:VSSPY)
1.71
00
At close: Jan 26
2.22
0.5100[29.82%]
After Hours: 9:12AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.6 - 5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 79M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap135.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.23
Total Float-

Valid Solucoes eServicos (OTC:VSSPY), Dividends

Valid Solucoes eServicos issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Valid Solucoes eServicos generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Valid Solucoes eServicos Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Valid Solucoes eServicos (VSSPY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Valid Solucoes eServicos.

Q
What date did I need to own Valid Solucoes eServicos (VSSPY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Valid Solucoes eServicos.

Q
How much per share is the next Valid Solucoes eServicos (VSSPY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Valid Solucoes eServicos.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Valid Solucoes eServicos (OTCPK:VSSPY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Valid Solucoes eServicos.

Browse dividends on all stocks.