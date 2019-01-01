Valid Solucoes eServicos de Seguranca em Meios de Pagamento e Identificacao is engaged in printing industry which includes security prints, lottery tickets, and system which include electronic, plastic and magnetic cards, card encoding, and development, implementation, and execution of electronic document management projects. The reporting segments of the company are means of payment which consists of cards for purposes like payments, identification, and customization, identification which provides physical and electronic solutions, telecom which offers solutions like instant lottery tickets, and digital certification which offers products, services, consulting and technology for the issue, application and use of global, private and Brazilian government certified digital certificates.