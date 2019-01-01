QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.05/3.20%
52 Wk
1.03 - 5
Mkt Cap
136.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.65
Shares
79.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Valid Solucoes eServicos de Seguranca em Meios de Pagamento e Identificacao is engaged in printing industry which includes security prints, lottery tickets, and system which include electronic, plastic and magnetic cards, card encoding, and development, implementation, and execution of electronic document management projects. The reporting segments of the company are means of payment which consists of cards for purposes like payments, identification, and customization, identification which provides physical and electronic solutions, telecom which offers solutions like instant lottery tickets, and digital certification which offers products, services, consulting and technology for the issue, application and use of global, private and Brazilian government certified digital certificates.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Valid Solucoes eServicos Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Valid Solucoes eServicos (VSSPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Valid Solucoes eServicos (OTCPK: VSSPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Valid Solucoes eServicos's (VSSPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Valid Solucoes eServicos.

Q

What is the target price for Valid Solucoes eServicos (VSSPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Valid Solucoes eServicos

Q

Current Stock Price for Valid Solucoes eServicos (VSSPY)?

A

The stock price for Valid Solucoes eServicos (OTCPK: VSSPY) is $1.71 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 16:32:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Valid Solucoes eServicos (VSSPY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Valid Solucoes eServicos.

Q

When is Valid Solucoes eServicos (OTCPK:VSSPY) reporting earnings?

A

Valid Solucoes eServicos does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Valid Solucoes eServicos (VSSPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Valid Solucoes eServicos.

Q

What sector and industry does Valid Solucoes eServicos (VSSPY) operate in?

A

Valid Solucoes eServicos is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.