There is no Press for this Ticker

Spinnaker ETF Series VectorShares Min Vol ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spinnaker ETF Series VectorShares Min Vol ETF (VSPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spinnaker ETF Series VectorShares Min Vol ETF (ARCA: VSPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spinnaker ETF Series VectorShares Min Vol ETF's (VSPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spinnaker ETF Series VectorShares Min Vol ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Spinnaker ETF Series VectorShares Min Vol ETF (VSPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Spinnaker ETF Series VectorShares Min Vol ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Spinnaker ETF Series VectorShares Min Vol ETF (VSPY)?

A

The stock price for Spinnaker ETF Series VectorShares Min Vol ETF (ARCA: VSPY) is $9.83 last updated Today at 2:39:15 PM.

Q

Does Spinnaker ETF Series VectorShares Min Vol ETF (VSPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 30, 2015 to stockholders of record on June 23, 2015.

Q

When is Spinnaker ETF Series VectorShares Min Vol ETF (ARCA:VSPY) reporting earnings?

A

Spinnaker ETF Series VectorShares Min Vol ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spinnaker ETF Series VectorShares Min Vol ETF (VSPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spinnaker ETF Series VectorShares Min Vol ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Spinnaker ETF Series VectorShares Min Vol ETF (VSPY) operate in?

A

Spinnaker ETF Series VectorShares Min Vol ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.