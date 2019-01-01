QQQ
Green Economy Development Ltd, formerly Vision Fame International Holding Ltd. is principally engaged in the building construction businesses. It operates through four business segments: Building construction; Alterations, renovation, upgrading and fitting-out works segment; Property maintenance segment; and Grapheme production and trading of materials segment. The geographic area of operation includes PRC which is also the highest revenue generating region and few other countries such as Singapore and Hong Kong.

Green Economy Development Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Green Economy Development (VSFFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Green Economy Development (OTCPK: VSFFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Green Economy Development's (VSFFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Green Economy Development.

Q

What is the target price for Green Economy Development (VSFFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Green Economy Development

Q

Current Stock Price for Green Economy Development (VSFFF)?

A

The stock price for Green Economy Development (OTCPK: VSFFF) is $

Q

Does Green Economy Development (VSFFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green Economy Development.

Q

When is Green Economy Development (OTCPK:VSFFF) reporting earnings?

A

Green Economy Development does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Green Economy Development (VSFFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Green Economy Development.

Q

What sector and industry does Green Economy Development (VSFFF) operate in?

A

Green Economy Development is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.