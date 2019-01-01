Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Veritiv
The latest price target for Veritiv (NYSE: VRTV) was reported by B of A Securities on August 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $86.00 expecting VRTV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -45.75% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Veritiv (NYSE: VRTV) was provided by B of A Securities, and Veritiv maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Veritiv, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Veritiv was filed on August 10, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 10, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Veritiv (VRTV) rating was a maintained with a price target of $72.00 to $86.00. The current price Veritiv (VRTV) is trading at is $158.52, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
