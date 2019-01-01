Viatar CTC Solutions Inc is a United States-based medical technology company. It is focused on the development and marketing products to collect cancer cells for molecular diagnostics by others and as cancer therapy, both of which are based on the principle of removing blood-borne circulating tumor cells (CTCs). The firm is intended to commercialize two products which utilize its proprietary CTC removal technology: The Viatar Collection System for Molecular Analysis and The Viatar Therapeutic Oncopheresis System. The Viatar Therapeutic Oncopheresis System removes CTCs from whole blood using label-free cross-flow filtration. The group conducts all of its operations through its subsidiary, Viatar LLC. The company primarily operates the business operating segment in the United States.