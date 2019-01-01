|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Vestin Realty Mortgage II (OTCPK: VRTB) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Vestin Realty Mortgage II.
There is no analysis for Vestin Realty Mortgage II
The stock price for Vestin Realty Mortgage II (OTCPK: VRTB) is $2100 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:20:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 27, 2008 to stockholders of record on June 5, 2008.
Vestin Realty Mortgage II does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Vestin Realty Mortgage II.
Vestin Realty Mortgage II is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.