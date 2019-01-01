QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Vestin Realty Mortgage II Inc is active in the financial services domain. The company invests in loans secured by real estate through deeds of trust or mortgages. It also invests in, acquires, manages and sells the real property and acquires entities involved in the ownership or management of the real property. Vestin functions through two segments; Investments in Real Estate Loans, Investments in Real Property.

Vestin Realty Mortgage II Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vestin Realty Mortgage II (VRTB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vestin Realty Mortgage II (OTCPK: VRTB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Vestin Realty Mortgage II's (VRTB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vestin Realty Mortgage II.

Q

What is the target price for Vestin Realty Mortgage II (VRTB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vestin Realty Mortgage II

Q

Current Stock Price for Vestin Realty Mortgage II (VRTB)?

A

The stock price for Vestin Realty Mortgage II (OTCPK: VRTB) is $2100 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:20:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vestin Realty Mortgage II (VRTB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 27, 2008 to stockholders of record on June 5, 2008.

Q

When is Vestin Realty Mortgage II (OTCPK:VRTB) reporting earnings?

A

Vestin Realty Mortgage II does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vestin Realty Mortgage II (VRTB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vestin Realty Mortgage II.

Q

What sector and industry does Vestin Realty Mortgage II (VRTB) operate in?

A

Vestin Realty Mortgage II is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.