Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTC:VRTA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vestin Realty Mortgage I
Vestin Realty Mortgage I Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCEM: VRTA) was reported by Barclays on July 14, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for $45.00 expecting VRTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1185.71% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCEM: VRTA) was provided by Barclays, and Vestin Realty Mortgage I initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vestin Realty Mortgage I, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vestin Realty Mortgage I was filed on July 14, 2014 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 14, 2015.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vestin Realty Mortgage I (VRTA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $45.00. The current price Vestin Realty Mortgage I (VRTA) is trading at is $3.50, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
