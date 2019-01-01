QQQ
Analyst Ratings

VersaBank Registered Shs Stock Settlement Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VersaBank Registered Shs Stock Settlement (VRRKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VersaBank Registered Shs Stock Settlement (OTC: VRRKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VersaBank Registered Shs Stock Settlement's (VRRKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VersaBank Registered Shs Stock Settlement.

Q

What is the target price for VersaBank Registered Shs Stock Settlement (VRRKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VersaBank Registered Shs Stock Settlement

Q

Current Stock Price for VersaBank Registered Shs Stock Settlement (VRRKF)?

A

The stock price for VersaBank Registered Shs Stock Settlement (OTC: VRRKF) is $10.5 last updated Mon Sep 20 2021 13:45:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does VersaBank Registered Shs Stock Settlement (VRRKF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.

Q

When is VersaBank Registered Shs Stock Settlement (OTC:VRRKF) reporting earnings?

A

VersaBank Registered Shs Stock Settlement does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VersaBank Registered Shs Stock Settlement (VRRKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VersaBank Registered Shs Stock Settlement.

Q

What sector and industry does VersaBank Registered Shs Stock Settlement (VRRKF) operate in?

A

VersaBank Registered Shs Stock Settlement is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.