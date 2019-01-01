|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of VersaBank Registered Shs Stock Settlement (OTC: VRRKF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for VersaBank Registered Shs Stock Settlement.
There is no analysis for VersaBank Registered Shs Stock Settlement
The stock price for VersaBank Registered Shs Stock Settlement (OTC: VRRKF) is $10.5 last updated Mon Sep 20 2021 13:45:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.
VersaBank Registered Shs Stock Settlement does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for VersaBank Registered Shs Stock Settlement.
VersaBank Registered Shs Stock Settlement is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.