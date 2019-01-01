ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Verde Resources
(OTCQB:VRDR)
0.0745
00
At close: May 27
0.125
0.0505[67.79%]
After Hours: 9:12AM EDT
Day High/Low0.07 - 0.07
52 Week High/Low0.03 - 0.27
Open / Close0.07 / 0.07
Float / Outstanding411.2M / 810.7M
Vol / Avg.25K / 37.2K
Mkt Cap60.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.1
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Verde Resources (OTC:VRDR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Verde Resources reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Verde Resources using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Verde Resources Questions & Answers

Q
When is Verde Resources (OTCQB:VRDR) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Verde Resources

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Verde Resources (OTCQB:VRDR)?
A

There are no earnings for Verde Resources

Q
What were Verde Resources’s (OTCQB:VRDR) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Verde Resources

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.