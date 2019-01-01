QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Verde Science Inc operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company, engages in the development of pharmaceutical drugs utilizing cannabis resin. The company is focused on the discovery of drugs and treatment modalities, as well as diagnostic devices and pharmaceutical delivery systems for the treatment of diseases and medical issues. It is focused on developing medicinal formulations from cannabinoids and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) compounds for the treatment of various issues, such as migraines, glaucoma, loss of appetite from cancer therapies, and other medical issues.

Verde Science Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Verde Science (VRCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Verde Science (OTCEM: VRCI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Verde Science's (VRCI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Verde Science.

Q

What is the target price for Verde Science (VRCI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Verde Science

Q

Current Stock Price for Verde Science (VRCI)?

A

The stock price for Verde Science (OTCEM: VRCI) is $0.00001 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:50:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Verde Science (VRCI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Verde Science.

Q

When is Verde Science (OTCEM:VRCI) reporting earnings?

A

Verde Science does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Verde Science (VRCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Verde Science.

Q

What sector and industry does Verde Science (VRCI) operate in?

A

Verde Science is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.