Verde Science Inc operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company, engages in the development of pharmaceutical drugs utilizing cannabis resin. The company is focused on the discovery of drugs and treatment modalities, as well as diagnostic devices and pharmaceutical delivery systems for the treatment of diseases and medical issues. It is focused on developing medicinal formulations from cannabinoids and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) compounds for the treatment of various issues, such as migraines, glaucoma, loss of appetite from cancer therapies, and other medical issues.