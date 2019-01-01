VIQ Solutions Inc (OTC:VQSLF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for VIQ Solutions Inc
VIQ Solutions Inc Questions & Answers
The latest price target for VIQ Solutions Inc (OTC: VQSLF) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on April 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting VQSLF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 66.32% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for VIQ Solutions Inc (OTC: VQSLF) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and VIQ Solutions Inc maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of VIQ Solutions Inc, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for VIQ Solutions Inc was filed on April 9, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 9, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest VIQ Solutions Inc (VQSLF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $6.00 to $8.00. The current price VIQ Solutions Inc (VQSLF) is trading at is $4.81, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.