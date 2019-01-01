QQQ
VIQ Solutions Inc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VIQ Solutions Inc (VQSLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VIQ Solutions Inc (OTC: VQSLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VIQ Solutions Inc's (VQSLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VIQ Solutions Inc.

Q

What is the target price for VIQ Solutions Inc (VQSLF) stock?

A

The latest price target for VIQ Solutions Inc (OTC: VQSLF) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on April 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting VQSLF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 66.32% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for VIQ Solutions Inc (VQSLF)?

A

The stock price for VIQ Solutions Inc (OTC: VQSLF) is $4.81 last updated Wed Aug 11 2021 19:47:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does VIQ Solutions Inc (VQSLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VIQ Solutions Inc.

Q

When is VIQ Solutions Inc (OTC:VQSLF) reporting earnings?

A

VIQ Solutions Inc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VIQ Solutions Inc (VQSLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VIQ Solutions Inc.

Q

What sector and industry does VIQ Solutions Inc (VQSLF) operate in?

A

VIQ Solutions Inc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.