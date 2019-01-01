VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for VIQ Solutions
The latest price target for VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ: VQS) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting VQS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 151.57% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ: VQS) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and VIQ Solutions maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of VIQ Solutions, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for VIQ Solutions was filed on March 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest VIQ Solutions (VQS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $6.00 to $4.00. The current price VIQ Solutions (VQS) is trading at is $1.59, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
