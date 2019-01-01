VideoPropulsion Interactive Television Inc is a United States-based company engaged in designing, manufacturing, and servicing cutting-edge hardware and software for high bandwidth digital video networks. It develops appliances and cards that take a variety of inputs (satellite and cable feeds) and then performs tasks such as decryption, encryption, demodulation, modulation, decoding, encoding, transcoding, demultiplex and multiplex, and output over coax or internet protocol. The solutions portfolio offered by the company comprises MPEG transcoders, EdgeQAMs, Healthcare and hospitality solutions, content security, international solutions and others.