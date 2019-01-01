QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.07/2.23%
52 Wk
0.35 - 3.35
Mkt Cap
599.6M
Payout Ratio
25.51
Open
-
P/E
12.59
Shares
186.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Senex Energy Ltd is an Australian oil and gas exploration and production company. The company's geographical segment includes Surat Basin and Cooper/Eromanga Basins. The company earns its key revenue through oil sales, gas and gas liquids sales.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Senex Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Senex Energy (VPTOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Senex Energy (OTCPK: VPTOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Senex Energy's (VPTOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Senex Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Senex Energy (VPTOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Senex Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Senex Energy (VPTOF)?

A

The stock price for Senex Energy (OTCPK: VPTOF) is $3.21 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 18:02:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Senex Energy (VPTOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Senex Energy.

Q

When is Senex Energy (OTCPK:VPTOF) reporting earnings?

A

Senex Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Senex Energy (VPTOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Senex Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Senex Energy (VPTOF) operate in?

A

Senex Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.