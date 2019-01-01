ñol

VPC SPEC LEND INV PLC ORD by VPC Specialty Lending Invstmnts PLC
(OTCGM:VPPCF)
1.20
00
At close: Aug 5
1.2262
0.0262[2.18%]
After Hours: 3:44AM EDT

VPC SPEC LEND INV PLC ORD by VPC Specialty Lending Invstmnts PLC (OTC:VPPCF), Dividends

VPC SPEC LEND INV PLC ORD by VPC Specialty Lending Invstmnts PLC issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash VPC SPEC LEND INV PLC ORD by VPC Specialty Lending Invstmnts PLC generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

VPC SPEC LEND INV PLC ORD by VPC Specialty Lending Invstmnts PLC Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next VPC SPEC LEND INV PLC ORD by VPC Specialty Lending Invstmnts PLC (VPPCF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for VPC SPEC LEND INV PLC ORD by VPC Specialty Lending Invstmnts PLC.

Q
What date did I need to own VPC SPEC LEND INV PLC ORD by VPC Specialty Lending Invstmnts PLC (VPPCF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for VPC SPEC LEND INV PLC ORD by VPC Specialty Lending Invstmnts PLC.

Q
How much per share is the next VPC SPEC LEND INV PLC ORD by VPC Specialty Lending Invstmnts PLC (VPPCF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for VPC SPEC LEND INV PLC ORD by VPC Specialty Lending Invstmnts PLC.

Q
What is the dividend yield for VPC SPEC LEND INV PLC ORD by VPC Specialty Lending Invstmnts PLC (OTCGM:VPPCF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for VPC SPEC LEND INV PLC ORD by VPC Specialty Lending Invstmnts PLC.

