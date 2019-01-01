ñol

Vishay Precision Group
(NYSE:VPG)
30.77
0.62[2.06%]
At close: May 27
30.15
-0.6200[-2.01%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low30.2 - 30.77
52 Week High/Low28.32 - 39.71
Open / Close30.26 / 30.7
Float / Outstanding12.3M / 13.6M
Vol / Avg.27K / 37.9K
Mkt Cap419.8M
P/E19.43
50d Avg. Price31.48
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.47
Total Float12.3M

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG), Key Statistics

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
429.9M
Trailing P/E
19.43
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
14.98
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.25
Price / Book (mrq)
1.49
Price / EBITDA
9.5
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
9.73
Earnings Yield
5.15%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
1.01
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
20.66
Tangible Book value per share
13.5
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
176M
Total Assets
457.8M
Total Liabilities
176M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.28
Gross Margin
40.21%
Net Margin
7.25%
EBIT Margin
9.99%
EBITDA Margin
14.35%
Operating Margin
9.7%