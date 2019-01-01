|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of VPC Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ: VPCB) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for VPC Impact Acquisition.
There is no analysis for VPC Impact Acquisition
The stock price for VPC Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ: VPCB) is $9.73 last updated Today at 3:38:44 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for VPC Impact Acquisition.
VPC Impact Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for VPC Impact Acquisition.
VPC Impact Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.