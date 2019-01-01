QQQ
Range
9.71 - 9.73
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/31.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.65 - 10.04
Mkt Cap
311.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.71
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
32M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 20, 2021, 2:49PM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 4:02PM
Benzinga - Mar 5, 2021, 11:30AM
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company.

VPC Impact Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VPC Impact Acquisition (VPCB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VPC Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ: VPCB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VPC Impact Acquisition's (VPCB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VPC Impact Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for VPC Impact Acquisition (VPCB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VPC Impact Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for VPC Impact Acquisition (VPCB)?

A

The stock price for VPC Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ: VPCB) is $9.73 last updated Today at 3:38:44 PM.

Q

Does VPC Impact Acquisition (VPCB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VPC Impact Acquisition.

Q

When is VPC Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:VPCB) reporting earnings?

A

VPC Impact Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VPC Impact Acquisition (VPCB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VPC Impact Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does VPC Impact Acquisition (VPCB) operate in?

A

VPC Impact Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.