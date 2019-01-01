ñol

Valor Resources
(OTCPK:VOYRF)
0.01
00
At close: Oct 20
0.0007
-0.0093[-93.40%]
After Hours: 12:04AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 0.02
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 3.7B
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap36.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Valor Resources (OTC:VOYRF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Valor Resources reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Valor Resources using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Valor Resources Questions & Answers

Q
When is Valor Resources (OTCPK:VOYRF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Valor Resources

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Valor Resources (OTCPK:VOYRF)?
A

There are no earnings for Valor Resources

Q
What were Valor Resources’s (OTCPK:VOYRF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Valor Resources

