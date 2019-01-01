ñol

Vox Royalty Corp. - common stock
(NASDAQ:VOXR)
$2.70
0.508[23.18%]
At close: Oct 10
$2.84
0.1400[5.19%]
After Hours: 7:59PM EDT
Day Range2.4 - 2.752 Wk Range2.4 - 2.7Open / Close2.56 / 2.7Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.149.3K / 149.3KMkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price2.7
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-

Vox Royalty Corp. - common stock Stock (NASDAQ:VOXR), Dividends

Vox Royalty Corp. - common stock issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Vox Royalty Corp. - common stock generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Vox Royalty Corp. - common stock Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Vox Royalty Corp. - common stock (VOXR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vox Royalty Corp. - common stock.

Q
What date did I need to own Vox Royalty Corp. - common stock (VOXR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vox Royalty Corp. - common stock.

Q
How much per share is the next Vox Royalty Corp. - common stock (VOXR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vox Royalty Corp. - common stock.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Vox Royalty Corp. - common stock (NASDAQ:VOXR)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vox Royalty Corp. - common stock.

