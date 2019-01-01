QQQ
VOTI Detection Inc specializes in the development and modernization of the latest generation of conventional X-ray screening platforms and detection software. It develops security solutions systems based on 3D Perspective technology and advanced atomic detection algorithms. The company scanners are used to protect critical infrastructure, transportation, ports and borders, correctional facilities, law enforcement and military, precious metals, retail and manufacturing industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

VOTI Detection Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VOTI Detection (VOTDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VOTI Detection (OTCPK: VOTDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VOTI Detection's (VOTDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VOTI Detection.

Q

What is the target price for VOTI Detection (VOTDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VOTI Detection

Q

Current Stock Price for VOTI Detection (VOTDF)?

A

The stock price for VOTI Detection (OTCPK: VOTDF) is $0.2 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 14:42:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does VOTI Detection (VOTDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VOTI Detection.

Q

When is VOTI Detection (OTCPK:VOTDF) reporting earnings?

A

VOTI Detection does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VOTI Detection (VOTDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VOTI Detection.

Q

What sector and industry does VOTI Detection (VOTDF) operate in?

A

VOTI Detection is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.