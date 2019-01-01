Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Virgin Orbit Holdings
Virgin Orbit Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ: VORB) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on February 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting VORB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 322.83% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ: VORB) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and Virgin Orbit Holdings initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Virgin Orbit Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Virgin Orbit Holdings was filed on February 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Virgin Orbit Holdings (VORB) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $20.00. The current price Virgin Orbit Holdings (VORB) is trading at is $4.73, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
