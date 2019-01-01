ñol

Vonovia
(OTCPK:VONOY)
19.055
0.825[4.53%]
At close: May 27
18.10
-0.9550[-5.01%]
After Hours: 9:19AM EDT
Day High/Low18.63 - 19.06
52 Week High/Low17.04 - 35.68
Open / Close18.63 / 19.06
Float / Outstanding- / 1.8B
Vol / Avg.79.7K / 236.8K
Mkt Cap34.8B
P/E11.17
50d Avg. Price20.73
Div / Yield0.89/4.65%
Payout Ratio53.08
EPS-0.03
Total Float-

Vonovia (OTC:VONOY), Key Statistics

Vonovia (OTC: VONOY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
30.2B
Trailing P/E
11.17
Forward P/E
15.06
PE Ratio (TTM)
22.98
PEG Ratio (TTM)
3.01
Price / Sales (ttm)
7.11
Price / Book (mrq)
0.98
Price / EBITDA
2.82
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
2.78
Earnings Yield
8.95%
Price change 1 M
0.95
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.3
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
19.48
Tangible Book value per share
18.36
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
69.3B
Total Assets
105.8B
Total Liabilities
105.8B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
53.34%
Net Margin
-5.5%
EBIT Margin
0.44%
EBITDA Margin
95.22%
Operating Margin
-60.96%