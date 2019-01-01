QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Vontobel Holding AG is a Swiss bank that operates through four business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, Platforms & Services, and Digital Investment. The majority of the firm's revenue comes from the Asset Management unit that delivers global investment offerings in equities, bonds, multi-asset class, and alternative investments. The Wealth Management segment offers financial advisory services, portfolio management, and wealth planning to private clients. The Platforms & Services client unit focuses on providing services to external financial intermediaries, such as asset managers and banks. The company's client base and revenue generation reside predominantly in Switzerland, followed by the rest of Europe and the Americas.

Vontobel Hldg Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vontobel Hldg (VONHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vontobel Hldg (OTCPK: VONHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Vontobel Hldg's (VONHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vontobel Hldg.

Q

What is the target price for Vontobel Hldg (VONHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vontobel Hldg

Q

Current Stock Price for Vontobel Hldg (VONHF)?

A

The stock price for Vontobel Hldg (OTCPK: VONHF) is $78.4 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:32:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vontobel Hldg (VONHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vontobel Hldg.

Q

When is Vontobel Hldg (OTCPK:VONHF) reporting earnings?

A

Vontobel Hldg does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vontobel Hldg (VONHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vontobel Hldg.

Q

What sector and industry does Vontobel Hldg (VONHF) operate in?

A

Vontobel Hldg is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.