Vontobel Holding AG is a Swiss bank that operates through four business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, Platforms & Services, and Digital Investment. The majority of the firm's revenue comes from the Asset Management unit that delivers global investment offerings in equities, bonds, multi-asset class, and alternative investments. The Wealth Management segment offers financial advisory services, portfolio management, and wealth planning to private clients. The Platforms & Services client unit focuses on providing services to external financial intermediaries, such as asset managers and banks. The company's client base and revenue generation reside predominantly in Switzerland, followed by the rest of Europe and the Americas.