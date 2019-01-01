QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.6 - 9.2
Mkt Cap
14.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.7B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Vodacom Group Ltd is a telecommunications provider. The company provides fixed-line, broadband and mobile services. It earns revenue through two main segments: South Africa and international. International includes regions such as Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, and Lesotho; the majority of revenue is sourced from South Africa. Vodacom also has an enterprise service product, whereby telecommunications and managed services are offered to enterprises. The company owns mobile infrastructure.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vodacom Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vodacom Group (VODAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vodacom Group (OTCPK: VODAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vodacom Group's (VODAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vodacom Group.

Q

What is the target price for Vodacom Group (VODAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vodacom Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Vodacom Group (VODAF)?

A

The stock price for Vodacom Group (OTCPK: VODAF) is $8.65 last updated Wed Nov 17 2021 17:20:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vodacom Group (VODAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vodacom Group.

Q

When is Vodacom Group (OTCPK:VODAF) reporting earnings?

A

Vodacom Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vodacom Group (VODAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vodacom Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Vodacom Group (VODAF) operate in?

A

Vodacom Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.