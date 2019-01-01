ñol

VOC Energy
(NYSE:VOC)
7.39
-0.06[-0.81%]
At close: May 27
7.30
-0.0900[-1.22%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low7.35 - 7.45
52 Week High/Low3.33 - 8.18
Open / Close7.44 / 7.41
Float / Outstanding12.7M / 17M
Vol / Avg.108.9K / 172.1K
Mkt Cap125.6M
P/E10.15
50d Avg. Price7.31
Div / Yield1.12/15.11%
Payout Ratio100
EPS0.25
Total Float12.7M

VOC Energy (NYSE:VOC), Key Statistics

VOC Energy (NYSE: VOC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
125.6M
Trailing P/E
10.15
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
10.15
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
9.36
Price / Book (mrq)
8.08
Price / EBITDA
10.15
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
10.12
Earnings Yield
9.85%
Price change 1 M
1.02
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.88
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.92
Tangible Book value per share
0.92
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
0K
Total Assets
15.6M
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
7.33
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
90.19%
EBIT Margin
90.19%
EBITDA Margin
90.19%
Operating Margin
90.19%