Voltabox AG is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of high-performance rechargeable battery systems with integrated battery management systems based on Li-Ion technology for a wide range of applications such as in public transportation vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles as well as intralogistics. It operates through the following segments: The Voltapower segment develops, produces, and distributes battery solutions for specialty vehicles; Voltaforce segment offers standard batteries in the low voltage range. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe.

Voltabox Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Voltabox (VOAXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Voltabox (OTCEM: VOAXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Voltabox's (VOAXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Voltabox.

Q

What is the target price for Voltabox (VOAXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Voltabox

Q

Current Stock Price for Voltabox (VOAXF)?

A

The stock price for Voltabox (OTCEM: VOAXF) is $2.1 last updated Fri Dec 03 2021 20:45:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Voltabox (VOAXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Voltabox.

Q

When is Voltabox (OTCEM:VOAXF) reporting earnings?

A

Voltabox does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Voltabox (VOAXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Voltabox.

Q

What sector and industry does Voltabox (VOAXF) operate in?

A

Voltabox is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.