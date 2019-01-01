Voltabox AG is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of high-performance rechargeable battery systems with integrated battery management systems based on Li-Ion technology for a wide range of applications such as in public transportation vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles as well as intralogistics. It operates through the following segments: The Voltapower segment develops, produces, and distributes battery solutions for specialty vehicles; Voltaforce segment offers standard batteries in the low voltage range. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe.