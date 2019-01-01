QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Vornado owns and has ownership interest in Class A office and retail properties highly concentrated in Manhattan, with additional properties in San Francisco and Chicago. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vornado Realty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vornado Realty (VNORP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vornado Realty (OTCPK: VNORP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vornado Realty's (VNORP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vornado Realty.

Q

What is the target price for Vornado Realty (VNORP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vornado Realty

Q

Current Stock Price for Vornado Realty (VNORP)?

A

The stock price for Vornado Realty (OTCPK: VNORP) is $82 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 16:19:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vornado Realty (VNORP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.81 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 14, 2018.

Q

When is Vornado Realty (OTCPK:VNORP) reporting earnings?

A

Vornado Realty does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vornado Realty (VNORP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vornado Realty.

Q

What sector and industry does Vornado Realty (VNORP) operate in?

A

Vornado Realty is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.