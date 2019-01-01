QQQ
Vinergy Capital Inc is a Canada-based investment company. The company primarily invests in cannabis companies.

Vinergy Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vinergy Capital (VNNYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vinergy Capital (OTCQB: VNNYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Vinergy Capital's (VNNYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vinergy Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Vinergy Capital (VNNYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vinergy Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Vinergy Capital (VNNYF)?

A

The stock price for Vinergy Capital (OTCQB: VNNYF) is $0.0146 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:43:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vinergy Capital (VNNYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vinergy Capital.

Q

When is Vinergy Capital (OTCQB:VNNYF) reporting earnings?

A

Vinergy Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vinergy Capital (VNNYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vinergy Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Vinergy Capital (VNNYF) operate in?

A

Vinergy Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.