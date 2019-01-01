QQQ
Range
53.87 - 53.95
Vol / Avg.
0.6K/1.8K
Div / Yield
2.07/4.09%
52 Wk
50.53 - 72.97
Mkt Cap
41.9B
Payout Ratio
19.68
Open
53.87
P/E
5.19
EPS
1.91
Shares
776.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - May 25, 2021, 5:46AM
Vonovia SE is a residential real estate company based out of Germany. Vonovia owns and manages a multitude of residential units in many German cities and regions. The company makes long-term investments in the maintenance, modernization, and senior-friendly conversion of its properties. In addition to conducting property management, it handles financing, service, and coordination tasks. Furthermore, it is responsible for the control and monitoring systems as well as risk management. Operations are split into three units: rental, extension, and sales. Outside of extension and rental services, Vonovia's sales activities include managing its portfolio and real estate sales from any of its subportfolios.

Analyst Ratings

Vonovia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vonovia (VNNVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vonovia (OTCPK: VNNVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vonovia's (VNNVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vonovia.

Q

What is the target price for Vonovia (VNNVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vonovia

Q

Current Stock Price for Vonovia (VNNVF)?

A

The stock price for Vonovia (OTCPK: VNNVF) is $53.95 last updated Today at 3:22:40 PM.

Q

Does Vonovia (VNNVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vonovia.

Q

When is Vonovia (OTCPK:VNNVF) reporting earnings?

A

Vonovia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vonovia (VNNVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vonovia.

Q

What sector and industry does Vonovia (VNNVF) operate in?

A

Vonovia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.