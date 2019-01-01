ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
VietNam Holding
(OTCPK:VNMHF)
4.17
00
At close: Apr 22
3.9783
-0.1917[-4.60%]
After Hours: 3:54AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.3 - 5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 29.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 3K
Mkt Cap122.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.48
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

VietNam Holding (OTC:VNMHF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

VietNam Holding reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of VietNam Holding using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

VietNam Holding Questions & Answers

Q
When is VietNam Holding (OTCPK:VNMHF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for VietNam Holding

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for VietNam Holding (OTCPK:VNMHF)?
A

There are no earnings for VietNam Holding

Q
What were VietNam Holding’s (OTCPK:VNMHF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for VietNam Holding

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.