Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.09
Shares
1.7B
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
VEON Ltd is a global provider of connectivity and internet services. The company provides more than 210 million customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. Currently, the company offers services to customers in 10 countries: Russia, Pakistan, Algeria, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and Georgia. The reportable segments currently consist of the following seven segments: Russia; Pakistan; Algeria; Bangladesh; Ukraine; Uzbekistan; and HQ. The company provides services under the Beeline, Kyivstar, banglalink, Jazz and Djezzy brands. The maximum revenue derives from Russia.

VEON Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VEON (VNLTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VEON (OTCPK: VNLTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VEON's (VNLTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VEON.

Q

What is the target price for VEON (VNLTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VEON

Q

Current Stock Price for VEON (VNLTF)?

A

The stock price for VEON (OTCPK: VNLTF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does VEON (VNLTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VEON.

Q

When is VEON (OTCPK:VNLTF) reporting earnings?

A

VEON does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VEON (VNLTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VEON.

Q

What sector and industry does VEON (VNLTF) operate in?

A

VEON is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.