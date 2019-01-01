VEON Ltd is a global provider of connectivity and internet services. The company provides more than 210 million customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. Currently, the company offers services to customers in 10 countries: Russia, Pakistan, Algeria, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and Georgia. The reportable segments currently consist of the following seven segments: Russia; Pakistan; Algeria; Bangladesh; Ukraine; Uzbekistan; and HQ. The company provides services under the Beeline, Kyivstar, banglalink, Jazz and Djezzy brands. The maximum revenue derives from Russia.