QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Vanoil Energy Ltd is a Canada based company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas properties in Kenya and Seychelles. It holds interests in two onshore blocks, 3A and 3B, in Eastern Kenya. It also holds interests in Areas A and B located in Seychelles.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vanoil Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vanoil Energy (VNLEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vanoil Energy (OTCEM: VNLEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vanoil Energy's (VNLEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vanoil Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Vanoil Energy (VNLEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vanoil Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Vanoil Energy (VNLEF)?

A

The stock price for Vanoil Energy (OTCEM: VNLEF) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Oct 11 2021 16:26:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vanoil Energy (VNLEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vanoil Energy.

Q

When is Vanoil Energy (OTCEM:VNLEF) reporting earnings?

A

Vanoil Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vanoil Energy (VNLEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vanoil Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Vanoil Energy (VNLEF) operate in?

A

Vanoil Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.