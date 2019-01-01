(OTC:VNKEF) Stock Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

15 minutes delayed
OTC: VNKEF stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open
|-
|Close
|-
|Volume / Avg.
|0 / -
|Day Range
|- - -
|52 Wk Range
|- - -
|Market Cap
|-
|P/E Ratio
|-
|Dividend Yield
|-
|Exchange
|OTC
|RSI
0
|Short Interest
|-
|Days to Cover
|-
|Name
Revenue
Change
Gross
Change
EBITDA
Change
EBIT
Change
Earnings
Change
You can purchase shares of (OTC:VNKEF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for .
There is no analysis for .
There is no analysis for to provide a consensus price target.
The stock price for (OTC: VNKEF) is $ last updated December 31, 1969 at 7:00 PM EST.
There are no upcoming dividends for .
does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for .