Victory Nickel Inc is a Canadian company with significant NI 43-101 sulphide nickel resources in Manitoba and Quebec, containing significant NI 43-101-compliant nickel resources. Additionally, the company has established itself as a producer and marketer of industrial sands in the western Canadian marketplace from its 7P Plant in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Its project portfolio includes Minago, Mel. Lac Rocher, and Lynn Lake.

Victory Nickel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Victory Nickel (VNCKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Victory Nickel (OTCPK: VNCKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Victory Nickel's (VNCKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Victory Nickel.

Q

What is the target price for Victory Nickel (VNCKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Victory Nickel

Q

Current Stock Price for Victory Nickel (VNCKF)?

A

The stock price for Victory Nickel (OTCPK: VNCKF) is $0.012 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:50:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Victory Nickel (VNCKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Victory Nickel.

Q

When is Victory Nickel (OTCPK:VNCKF) reporting earnings?

A

Victory Nickel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Victory Nickel (VNCKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Victory Nickel.

Q

What sector and industry does Victory Nickel (VNCKF) operate in?

A

Victory Nickel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.