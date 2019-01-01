Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc is a transcatheter heart valve medical device manufacturer in China. The products and product candidates are designed for transcatheter implantation to replace dysfunctional heart valves i.e. TAVR, Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement and Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement mainly associated with aortic stenosis and pulmonic, mitral and tricuspid regurgitation.